Watch: Auckland's landmark Chelsea Sugar Factory throws open its doors once again

It's been a staple in Kiwi households for more than 130 years - and now, after a short hiatus, the sweet taste of Chelsea sugar is again opening its doors to the public.

The Chelsea Sugar Factory, near the Waitemata Harbour on Auckland's North Shore, is letting people through the gates to have a behind-the-scenes look at how it's all done.

In the 90s, tours at the factory were part of the local school curriculum, but health and safety regulations put a stop to it.