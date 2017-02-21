 

Watch: Auckland motorists treated to long-neck surprise as Mtundu the giraffe sets sail for Sydney

Will Hine 

A young giraffe from Auckland Zoo brought traffic to a crawl as he was trucked across the city this afternoon.

Mtundo the giraffe from Auckland Zoo is set to travel to Australia on a container ship where he is destined for a breeding programme.
Mtundu, a 15-month-old male giraffe is destined for a privately-owned zoo in New South Wales, where he will join the breeding programme.

Hundreds of people stopped what they were doing to watch, as Mtundu's distinctive crate, with an open window, was trucked slowly through the central city.

The crate was delivered to Ports Of Auckland, where the giraffe will be loaded aboard a Sydney-bound container ship.

He will be accompanied by a vet and zookeeper on what is expected to be a three-to-four day voyage.

Auckland Zoo's Pridelands team leader Nat Sullivan, who will be travelling with the 500kg giraffe, described him as "a very relaxed giraffe with a lovely nature". 

Auckland Zoo bid farewell to the young giraffe who is sailing to Sydney tonight.
"On board, he'll be positioned in front of the bridge, protected from any adverse weather," she said.

"He'll also have the security and comfort of familiar faces, and we'll be able to monitor him closely."

Mtundu will begin his new life at Mogo Zoo as part of a regional breeding programme for this threatened species.

The zoo will farewell the giraffe today before he heads to a new home, Mogo Zoo in New South Wales.
Auckland Zoo will be posting updates on Mtundu's trip on its Facebook, twitter and Instagram




