Watch: Auckland man demonstrates 'terrifying' battle cry that thwarted dairy heist

A young Auckland man has detailed the moment he chased four would-be robbers out of his parents' Beach Haven dairy on Saturday night.

Manav Prasad - a 21-year-old 110kg rugby prop – used his intimidating size along with a war cry to scare the masked intruders off.

“When I saw the first two guys run in at first I thought it was nothing of that sort, and then as soon as one of them jumped on the counter all this adrenaline kicked in and I thought, 'I need to make sure they don’t get across and take the cigarettes or till, or whatever we have behind the counter.'”

Prasad’s split-second thought process also took into account his sister, who was in the store with him.

“I had to protect her,” he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Prasad grabbed a nearby hockey stick to help should the intruders attack him.

He said it was the first time anything like that has happened to him.

After being asked for a demonstration from Seven Sharp's hosts, Prasad showed the war cry that helped him scare off the group.

“Wow, I am along way away from you and I’m terrified,” Jeremy Wells said from the safety of the Seven Sharp studio.