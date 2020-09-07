Watch: Auckland man demonstrates 'terrifying' battle cry that thwarted dairy heist

A young Auckland man has detailed the moment he chased four would-be robbers out of his parents' Beach Haven dairy on Saturday night.
Manav Prasad - a 21-year-old 110kg rugby prop – used his intimidating size along with a war cry to scare the masked intruders off.
“When I saw the first two guys run in at first I thought it was nothing of that sort, and then as soon as one of them jumped on the counter all this adrenaline kicked in and I thought, 'I need to make sure they don’t get across and take the cigarettes or till, or whatever we have behind the counter.'”
Prasad’s split-second thought process also took into account his sister, who was in the store with him.
“I had to protect her,” he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.
Prasad grabbed a nearby hockey stick to help should the intruders attack him.
He said it was the first time anything like that has happened to him.
After being asked for a demonstration from Seven Sharp's hosts, Prasad showed the war cry that helped him scare off the group.
“Wow, I am along way away from you and I’m terrified,” Jeremy Wells said from the safety of the Seven Sharp studio.
CCTV captured the incident as it unfolded and police are still seeking information on the alleged robbers.