 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Auckland Girls Grammar and Auckland orchestra team up for angelic performance of Kiwi classic Poi E

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A rendition of the classic tune Poi E was performed by Auckland Girls Grammar's kapa haka 'kahurangi' and the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra in a special presentation to the families of the creators of the song.

Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed jointly in honour of the memory of its legendary composers.
Source: Te Karere

The performance was in honour of the memory of late writer Ngoi Pewhairangi and music composer Dalvanius Prime.

Dalvanuis' brother Nephi Prime said it was “beautiful.”

"As they sang, we felt the spirit of the song and it was very emotional. However we are really happy. We've seen the performance and pay tribute to them."

Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra chief executive Barbara Glase said the South Auckland community and Maori culture is very important to the orchestra.

“We're really delighted to be able to perform this iconic piece," she told TVNZ 1's Te Karere. 

"It's the first time it's been arranged for full orchestra. We're thrilled and very honoured to be part of the performance,” she said.

Poi E shot to number one on the New Zealand song chart in 1984. The lyrics were written by Ngoi Pewhairangi, with music by Dalvanius Prime, and was performed by the Patea Maori Club.

"Although they're not here physically, there's no doubt they're with us in a spirit of happiness and joy, both Dalvanius and Ngoi," said Mr Prime.

"They're both here supporting this song."

"They cultural mix of an orchestra with this very special culture has been the biggest reward, it's been absolutely fantastic and we've had a wonderful response," said Ms Glase.

The Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra said they plan to engage with other communities across Auckland in cultural collaborations of other popular Maori songs.

Related

Music

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

2

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:22
3
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.

Video: 'So pretty!' New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon

00:12
4
The road rage incident brought traffic to a standstill in Sydney yesterday.

Watch: Brutal brawl erupts between two Aussie women over car park space

00:30
5
Smith couldn't get into his groove at the crease so Chris Woakes sent him packing.

Steve Smith dismissed early again as Aussie skipper blows review on LBW late on day three of second Ashes Test

00:36
Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed jointly in honour of the memory of its legendary composers.

Watch: Auckland Girls Grammar and Auckland orchestra team up for angelic performance of Kiwi classic Poi E

Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed in honour of its composers.


02:16
The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.

Watch: 'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

Dr Nick Cross said the new law helps remove a barrier to people donating.


01:18
The National Party leader questions how the plan will work when senior ministers can't agree on what it will look like.

'Probably won't work out' - Bill English says Government division will see Shane Jones' work-for-dole scheme fail

The National Party leader questions how the plan will work.

00:31
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 