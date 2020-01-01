Watch: Auckland dazzled by Sky Tower's New Year's fireworks display

The new decade has been welcomed in style with a spectacular fireworks show over Auckland city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This year's New Year's display saw half a tonne of fireworks set off from the Sky Tower, co-ordinated to music and with lightshows across other Auckland buildings.

It took almost a year of planning, with a team of 12 spending the past week assembling the display atop the landmark.

Bright numbers projected on the side of the Sky Tower counted down the seconds, before 2020 was welcomed with a bang.

Read More Behind the scenes as Auckland's Sky Tower prepares for monster New Year's fireworks display

The dazzling display lasted for just over five minutes .