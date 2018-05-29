 

Watch: Auckland cyclist receives 'instant karma' after running red light in front of police car on Tamaki Drive

A cyclist has received instant karma after allegedly breaking the law in front of a police car in Auckland.

The cyclist shot across the intersection of Tamaki Drive at Solent St in front of two turning trucks.
Source: Facebook / Roy van Geffen

The incident occurred yesterday at the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Solent Street, in Parnell, Newshub reports.

The cyclist was spotted by police running a red light, right in the path of a turning truck.

Dashcam footage captured by truck driver Roy van Geffen shows the cyclist running the red light and a police car doing a U-turn in pursuit.

Mr Van Geffen then posted the video on Facebook, writing that it was: "Instant Karma for this idiot cyclist".

"There's a dedicated cycle lane on that road but the pricks still want to ride on the road," Mr van Geffen told NZME.

The cyclist shot across the intersection of Tamaki Drive at Solent St in front of two turning trucks.

