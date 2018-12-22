TODAY |

Watch: Auckland charity trying to take the strain off single parents this Christmas

An Auckland charity is trying to take the strain off single parents this Christmas.

Volunteers are organising a hamper drive to fill cupboards, the space under the Christmas tree and spread a little good will.

Each volunteer is given whanau profiles to look after, with everyone taking their time to get it just right.

"I'm just trying to think what a three-year-old family member would want, yeah, so I'm just going about making sure it's age-appropriate but yeah, so many choices," volunteer Lucy Olive said.

Aaron Dsouza, who has been running the hamper drives for several years, was himself a former solo dad who knows what it's like during the Christmas holidays.

"You haven't got that person to bounce off and you know you don't want to put that pressure onto your children so you absorb a lot of that for them," Mr Dsouza said.

So far, cash, toys and 2,500 cans of food have been delivered to 70 families in need.

