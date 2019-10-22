TODAY |

Watch: Auckland CBD blanketed in haze of smoke as SkyCity's convention centre continues to burn

A haze of smoke is blanketing Auckland's Queen Street as SkyCity's National Convention Centre buildng site continues to burn near the Sky Tower.

People can be seen wearing masks, with some holding handkerchiefs to their faces as they make there way around town.

The blaze has closed streets around the Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS

A public health alert has been issued to people living and working in Auckland's CBD to take precautionary measures due to smoke in the area.

Click here to follow 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the fire which is causing traffic disruption and evacuations.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services have issued a warning over smoke inhalation. Source: 1 NEWS
