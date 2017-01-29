 

Watch: Auckland boaties thrilled by enchanting visit from pod of orca whales

Michelle Newell

A fishing trip between Waiheke and Motutapu islands yesterday turned magical for Michelle Newell and her companions.
00:30
1
Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

Watch: The moment Roger Federer claims historic 18th Grand Slam title

00:24
2
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

00:24
3
SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.

Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

02:00
4
One commercial beekeeper says it's the worst harvest in three decades.

'It's been bad' - honey producers counting cost of terrible manuka harvest

5

Live stream: Breakfast

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.


