Watch: Auckland, Australia? Kendrick Lamar commits cardinal sin during epic NZ gig

One of hip hop's biggest stars, Kendrick Lamar, made an unforgivable geographical blunder at his show last night when he gave a shout out to being in "Auckland, Australia".

In the age of smart phones Lamar's mistake was inevitably caught on camera.

"We done had a lot of shows you know, but something told me that I can't wait to get to (expletive) Auckland, Australia you dig that?" he said while performing at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Some of the crowd appeared to catch the blunder, sending boos in the rapper's direction.

The US rap superstar was spotted posing for pictures with some lucky fans after emerging from a workout in an Auckland gym today.

Lamar stepped out of Les Mills on Victoria Street in Auckland's CBD this afternoon with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

The King Kunta hit-maker was working out after his energetic show.

He is performing again tonight as part of the New Zealand leg of The Damn tour that also travelled to Dunedin.