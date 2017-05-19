 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

share

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Gisborne rugby players were left staring "like zombies" as a bright green meteor tore across the sky last night.

Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.
Source: Tuki Sweeney

Local Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays for his Pirates rugby team just after 7pm last night when he noticed the pitch light up and a bright streak in the sky to the north, going from east to west.

"It lasted for quite a while - about six seconds," Mr Sweeney said.

"We turned around and I sort of dropped my phone ... I just got the last glimpse of it.

"There were three rugby teams training and they all just sort of stood still like zombies."

He said the colours were blue, green and white and the meteor was accompanied by a "whistling" sound "a little bit of a crack" as it burned out.

"It actually brightened up the whole rugby pitch - there was about three rugby fields and it brightened up the whole area," Mr Sweeney said.

"There were three rugby teams training and they all just sort of stood still like zombies."

METEOR WOULD HAVE BEEN 'REASONABLY LARGE'

Director of Otago Museum and astronomical expert Dr Ian Griffin said it was very lucky to get such clear footage of a meteor, especially because it has the context of people in it to give it scale.

"It does look like a classic either a meteor re-entry or a space-junk breakup," Dr Griffin said.

"It does look quite bright as well, which probably means it was reasonably large."

Judging by the brightness, Dr Griffin estimated that object was probably between the size of a cricket ball and a basketball.

Meteors typically burn up between 80-150km above the earth, which means they can usually be seen from a distance of up to about 200km, he said, and the colour was likely due to gases in the atmosphere. 

"Sometimes you get green glows from copper or something in the meteor, but that's less likely - most of the time it's the gas around the meteor glowing and the green glow is normally oxygen relatively high up in the Earth's atmosphere," he said.

Other meteor stories from the past 12 months:

The meteor lit up the sky across several states in the American Midwest.
Source: Associated Press
What was it!? South Islanders are asking that very question tonight after this fireball streaked across the sky.
Source: Youtube / Ralph Pfister

Related

Space

Science

Luke Appleby

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

01:12
2
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:39
3
The President wasn’t happy being asked if he’d put pressure on the then FBI Director to close an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch: 'No. No. Next question' - Trump shuts down reporter who asks whether he urged James Comey to drop Russia investigation

00:45
4
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

00:29
5
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell takes his own life, aged 52

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old will appear in court today of the Tuesday night incident.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ