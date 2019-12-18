Watch: Around 160 geese relocated from popular Auckland park

Around 160 geese at Auckland's Western Springs Park have been relocated further north just in time for Christmas.

Auckland Council decided to reduce numbers after receiving advice that 20 geese would be a more sustainable number for the inner-city park to handle.

The geese have been sent to lifestyle blocks just north of Auckland.

Seven Sharp understands that one property will home 100 of the geese with another taking 40.

"They will get a better-quality food where they are going," Matt Van Achterbergh of NZ Biosecurity Services says.

"They will be eating what they are supposed to be eating as opposed to bread which the public generally feeds them."