Watch: Army of tractors roll into Hawke's Bay for protest over river conservation orders

Hundreds of people have marched alongside an army of tractors to protest controversial new river conservation orders in Hawke's Bay.

The Water Conservation Order aims to put prohibitions and restrictions in place on 7km of the Clive River and the entirety of the Ngaruroro River, in a bid to preserve its "outstanding values".

The group, consisting mainly of local farmers, brandished placards reading "water is our future" and "irrigation = food."

Protesters marched from three different locations, eventually meeting up at Clive's Farndon Park for speeches.