Watch: Armed police outside Hastings school as cops search for man with gun following aggravated robbery

Two schools in Hastings are in lockdown as police search for an armed man following an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke's Bay town.
Police have confirmed local schools have been locked down as a precaution.
Police have cordoned off Karamu Road near Hastings Central School, Napier.
Hastings Intermediate and Hastings Central school both say in Facebook posts that they are in lockdown.
Armed police at a Hastings school.
In a statement police say the aggravated robberty happened at a bar on King St at around midday.
"Police staff, including AOS, are currently at a residential property in Karamu Road South, as they work to locate the offenders.
"A number of schools in the area have been placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure."
