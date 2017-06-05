 

Watch: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus serenade mesmerised Manchester concert crowd with Kiwi hit

Watch Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert live this morning from 5.55am-9.30am on TVNZ 1. 

The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.
Source: One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande returned to the Manchester stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 victims at her concert in the city, singing upbeat and motivational pop anthems, including a cover of Crowded House's 'Don't Dream it's Over," as the audience cheered loudly for the singer.

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert today, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground. She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed "Be Alright" and "Break Free." Before her performance, she and her dancers held hands in solidarity.

"Manchester, we're gonna be all right," she yelled. Confetti burst following the performance.

Grande came back onstage to sing Fergie's verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, "Where Is the Love?" along with the group.

Today's concert will raise money for victims of the suicide bombing that struck at Grande's show on May 22. Grande visited young fans injured in the attack at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Miley Cyrus, who joined Grande to sing Kiwi hit 'Dont Dream it's Over," said she was "so honoured to be at this incredible event" and performed "Happy" alongside Pharrell Williams, who also sang "Get Lucky."

"I don't feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity," Williams said.

British singer Marcus Mumford kicked off the show and held a moment of silence before performing. The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons then strummed his guitar and sang "Timshel," which includes the lyrics: "But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we'll hold your hand."

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed Mumford with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this," singer Gary Barlow said. "We want everyone to stand strong."

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of "Strong" to honor the Manchester victims.

"Manchester we're strong ... we're still singing our song," he sang with the audience of 60,000.

Others set to perform Sunday include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Usher.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. Authorities have said the attack started with a van ploughing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. 

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," Grande wrote in a statement when she announced the benefit concert last week. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday June 4, 2017, for the victims of last month's Manchester Arena terror attack at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. The attack at Ariana Grande's concert last week killed over 20 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. The singer returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the concert to benefit victims and their families. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Source: Associated Press

Preparations are underway for the tribute concert to the victims of the Manchester bombing.
Source: BBC

