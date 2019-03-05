TODAY |

Watch: Ardern praises Bridges' 'Wikipedia' skills after his jibe at her 'socialist youth' past during small business tax debate

A heated debate between Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges resulted in National's Gerry Brownlee being kicked out of the House today. 

The Prime Minister was being questioned by the National Party leader about the recommendations by the Tax Working Group relating to businesses.

Mr Bridges questioned Ms Ardern about running a small non-government organisation (NGO), and asked what the NGO was. 

"Is the NGO she spoke of the International Union of Socialist Youth?"

"The member knows how to use Wikipedia, well done," Ms Ardern answered. 

"I stand by the fact I have worked in small businesses, that I have been in charge of hiring and firing, and I'd be interested in how many times he's [Mr Bridges'] has had to do that as a Crown Prosecutor." 

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters attempted to ask a supplementary question, however National MP Gerry Brownlee interjected, resulting in being kicked out of the House by Speaker Trevor Mallard. 

"I called him a businessman, I apologise for that," Mr Brownlee said. 

"The member knows well that he interjected when the member was asking a question, he will now leave the chamber," Mr Mallard said. 

Watch the full exchange in the video above.

The exchange led to Gerry Brownlee being kicked out of Parliament for making an interjection. Source: Parliament TV
