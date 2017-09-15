Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

The lead up to the election is "neck and neck" with Labour's Jacinda Ardern "controlling the agenda" even in the wake of their tax U-turn claims 1 NEWS' Political Editor Corin Dann.

Despite a strong lead in last night's Colmar Brunton poll, Dann says Labour's own polls are picking up "anxiety" from supporters over their stance on tax.

"It's a combination of the policy itself which was slightly open-ended in terms of the committee…and National's attacks."

Dann says time will tell how voters feel with Labour's flip-flop on their tax policy yesterday.

"I think there will be a little bit of a dent, there has to be."

Dann says all eyes will be on "how Ardern controls the agenda over the next few days" and whether she can handle the pressure National is putting on Labour's tax policies.

"Can Labour shift it away from that tax debate and get it on to the things like health, vision for the country that it wants to be talking about? That's the challenge."