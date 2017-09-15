Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Editor
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.
All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.
Despite Bill English not supporting euthanasia 65 per cent of National supporters are in favour of it.
A total of 3,065 people took part in the unscientific poll as of 6am this morning after it was posted last night.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ