Watch: Ardern accuses Bridges of 'scaremongering and inaccuracy' as they spar over tax recommendations

Jacinda Ardern accused Simon Bridges of "scaremongering and inaccuracy" as they sparred over recommendations from the Tax working Group in Parliament this afternoon.

The National Party leader repeatedly asked the Prime Minister about a range of recommendations in the report while he held the document in his hand.

"Has she read pages 16 and 17 of the report which recommends not only all of those taxes I outlined before, but also recommends an environmental footprint tax and a natural capital enhancement tax, aren't all of those taxes recommended in this report?" Mr Bridges asked.

Ms Ardern then gave a long answer blaming the failings of the previous National Government for many of the group's recommendations.

"It would be good to have a rational discussion about the Tax Working Group's recommendations, all of which in the environmental section asked us to consider the entirety of what's happening in the environmental space without the scaremongering that is coming from that side of the House.

"And the inaccuracy from that side of the house and the environmental inaction that we are having to deal with on this side because of nine years of an absolute failed government," she answered.

Mr Bridges then listed off a range of other tax recommendations he says are in the report and asked Ms Ardern if she was brave enough to "give them to New Zealand?".

The Prime Minister went on to reiterate the "inaction from that side of the House" was what has led to the recommendations.