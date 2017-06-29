 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former New Zealand Prime Minister and United Nations development programme head Helen Clark has refused to offer a prediction on the upcoming election, instead referring to a surge in "unpredictable elections" across the western world.  

The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Clark said she was "standing apart" from the current New Zealand political scene.

"I watch not uninterested, but not engaged."

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people". 

When asked about New Zealand's relationship with Donald Trump's administration, Ms Clark remained tight-lipped on her thoughts. 

"I'm sure New Zealand will get on and make its luck with this US administration as it's make its luck with every administration."

When asked about the recent rise of Labour parties in certain countries, Ms Clark said "we're seeing quite unpredictable elections in Western countries."

"Brexit was unpredictable, the last UK election outcome was unpredictable, the American outcome was unpredictable, look at France."

The former Prime Minister says there are too many positives that come with the prestigious event to not back it whole-heartedly.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Anything can happen in politics."

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford asked if Andrew Little was New Zealand's Jeremy Corbyn, to which Ms Clark laughed and said, "I'm not even going to answer on the Kiwi scene". 

She also congratulated Team New Zealand on their America's Cup win, and said the government should help with hosting the next regatta. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

01:00
2
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty


00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

02:35
4
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:30
5
The teenager is held on the grass by the neck after allegedly walking over the officer's lawn.

Watch: 'I could kill you'- off duty US cop violently pins black teenager to ground for 'trespassing'


00:31
The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the ABs against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."

02:35
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

The council disputes claims it is ripping off Lions fans.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ