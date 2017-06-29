Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

Former New Zealand Prime Minister and United Nations development programme head Helen Clark has refused to offer a prediction on the upcoming election, instead referring to a surge in "unpredictable elections" across the western world.

Ms Clark said she was "standing apart" from the current New Zealand political scene.

"I watch not uninterested, but not engaged."

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".

When asked about New Zealand's relationship with Donald Trump's administration, Ms Clark remained tight-lipped on her thoughts.

"I'm sure New Zealand will get on and make its luck with this US administration as it's make its luck with every administration."

When asked about the recent rise of Labour parties in certain countries, Ms Clark said "we're seeing quite unpredictable elections in Western countries."

"Brexit was unpredictable, the last UK election outcome was unpredictable, the American outcome was unpredictable, look at France."

"Anything can happen in politics."

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford asked if Andrew Little was New Zealand's Jeremy Corbyn, to which Ms Clark laughed and said, "I'm not even going to answer on the Kiwi scene".