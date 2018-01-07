 

New Zealand


Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

A rogue wave has knocked a parked car off a seawall in Lyall Bay, Wellington leaving it upside down and being smashed by waves on the rocks below. 

Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.
Source: Twitter/@imranhere2

Police told 1 NEWS no one was inside the car at the time and there have been no injuries reported. 

Police say the owners parked the car on the seawall while they went fishing.

Video and pictures of the scene show the unfortunate car in a sorry state on the rocks below, taking a hammering from ocean waves.

A car swept off the rocks by a rogue wave in Lyall Bay, Wellington.

A car swept off the rocks by a rogue wave in Lyall Bay, Wellington.

Source: Tyler Ngaia

Wellington

