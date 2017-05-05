 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Watch: Andrew Little vows to build 200 houses in Hamilton, calls run down estate 'criminal'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour leader Andrew Little has promised his party will build 200 affordable and state houses on unused government-owned land in Hamilton, saying it's criminal a state housing estate has been left to run down.

The Labour leader says 100 houses will replace abandoned state houses at Jebson Place.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Little made the announcement on the estate in Jebson Place, saying Labour will build new houses to replace the abandoned state houses  there and on the site of other run-down state houses, as well as new developments. 

"It's a disgrace that National has left this site rot for years on end in the middle of a housing crisis," Mr Little said.

"Leaving this sitting undeveloped, idle, unhelped for up to several years is just plain criminal and it's got to come to an end."

Mr Little says the houses will be the first of thousands Labour will build in Hamilton if it wins the September election. 

Prices for the affordable homes to be built as part of Labour's KiwiBuild programme will vary from $200,000 for one bedroom units to $350,000 for three-bedroom terraced homes, he said.

Mr Little says there were 219 people on the Housing New Zealand waiting list for homes in Hamilton, as of March, "but all National is promising is just 43 state houses at a time of desperate need". 

Labour's plan will fill the need for more state houses and provide more affordable homes for first home buyers, he said.

"Hamilton needs more houses, simple as that. House prices and rents are rising beyond the reach of families. Young couples are seeing the Kiwi dream of owning their own place slipping away. Overcrowding and homelessness are on the rise," the Labour leader said.

"When we've got a housing crisis, the Government needs to step up and build some houses. National won't do it. Labour will."

Labour will work with Hamilton Council and Waikato Tainui, who have the right of first refusal on the blocks of land, Mr Little said. 

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Property

01:50
So far in 2017, the Government's spent $550 million to house Kiwis without a place of their own.

'That's really sad' - NZ spending $6.2m a day on housing support
02:16
Huia and her family are desperate for emergency housing but have been told there's simply nothing in the area.

Housing shortage: We need homes, not motels says Salvation Army
QV’s latest report shows property prices dropping in the City of Sails.

Housing shortage puts NZ at risk in event of global financial shock - IMF
Bill English told a environmental conference that "poorly directed but well-intentioned" views are pushing prices up.

English: Surge in emergency housing grants is actually 'a good problem to have'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

2

Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

00:37
3

Watch: 'My brain lining, my eye sockets, my nasal passages, my sinuses, my jaw, my gum, my spinal fluid...': Brave cancer teen Jake Bailey opens up on just how sick he was

00:18
4

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend


00:28
5
The clash with the Colorado Rockies had to be delayed for 15 minutes.

Raw: The moment flying baseball bat takes out female fan two rows back Padres hitter loses handle

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ