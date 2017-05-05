Watch: Andrew Little vows to build 200 houses in Hamilton, calls run down estate 'criminal'

Labour leader Andrew Little has promised his party will build 200 affordable and state houses on unused government-owned land in Hamilton, saying it's criminal a state housing estate has been left to run down.

Mr Little made the announcement on the estate in Jebson Place, saying Labour will build new houses to replace the abandoned state houses there and on the site of other run-down state houses, as well as new developments.

"It's a disgrace that National has left this site rot for years on end in the middle of a housing crisis," Mr Little said.

"Leaving this sitting undeveloped, idle, unhelped for up to several years is just plain criminal and it's got to come to an end."

Mr Little says the houses will be the first of thousands Labour will build in Hamilton if it wins the September election.

Prices for the affordable homes to be built as part of Labour's KiwiBuild programme will vary from $200,000 for one bedroom units to $350,000 for three-bedroom terraced homes, he said.

Mr Little says there were 219 people on the Housing New Zealand waiting list for homes in Hamilton, as of March, "but all National is promising is just 43 state houses at a time of desperate need".

Labour's plan will fill the need for more state houses and provide more affordable homes for first home buyers, he said.

"Hamilton needs more houses, simple as that. House prices and rents are rising beyond the reach of families. Young couples are seeing the Kiwi dream of owning their own place slipping away. Overcrowding and homelessness are on the rise," the Labour leader said.

"When we've got a housing crisis, the Government needs to step up and build some houses. National won't do it. Labour will."