Watch: Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if Helen Clark came back to NZ

Friends and colleagues of Helen Clark don't believe she'll return home and retire, now that the former prime minister is ending her high flier career at the United Nations.

"She has got more to give at an international level," says the Labour leader as the former PM prepares to quit the UN.
Ms Clark has confirmed to her staff that she'll end her second term as head of the UN's Development Programme in mid-April.

Labour leader Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if she came back.

"She has got more to give at an international level," he said.

And Mr Little doesn't see Ms Clark challenging him for Labour's leadership.

"She's been there done that. I think she is one of those ones who once she has reached her achievement, onto the next thing. That's very much Helen Clark." 

Prime Minister Bill English says Ms Clark performed admirably in what was a challenging role and it earned her international recognition.

"New Zealand has every right to be proud of Helen Clark's tenure as Administrator of the UNDP," Mr English said, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"I wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Helen Clark made it to the top tier of the United Nations, but is stepping down four months after failing to become UN Secretary General.

NZ's former Prime Minister explains why she should be elected as UN Secretary-General.
She has emailed staff saying, "It has been a privilege and an honour to lead UNPD for eight years."

Ms Clark is not speaking publicly about her decision.

But sources at the UN have told 1 NEWS she would have liked to stay for another two years, however the UN Security Council felt it was time for a change at the top.

It's been a tough few years at the UN Development Programme with its core funding slashed from $1.5 billion to $600 million.

Ms Clark also oversaw a major re-structure of the organisation.

