Watch: Amy Adams broke caucus rules with leadership announcement entourage, says Judith Collins

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.
The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.
Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.
Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ