Watch: Amped skiers and snowboarders met with dusting of snow on Coronet Peak

Skiers started their day on the Queenstown ski field with a fresh dumping of snow.
00:35
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

Skiers started their day on the Queenstown ski field with a fresh dumping of snow.

Video: Snow hits South Island ski fields with dusting also expected on North Island's Desert Rd tomorrow

A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


Forecast seven-metre-high waves force cancellation of Interislander ferries from tomorrow night

The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.

Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.


 
