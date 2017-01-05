Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

Napier welcomed the largest cruise ship it has ever seen in port this morning, and a video shot from a nearby hill shows exactly how they managed to squeeze it in.

At 348 metres long, the Ovation of the Seas is the longest cruise ship to ever dock at Napier's port, and it is the world's fourth-largest cruise ship overall.

It carries 6400 guests and untold economic benefits to the cities it visits, and it has already docked in several other New Zealand ports.