Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

The dramatic moment a bolt of lightning struck the breakwater near Napier Port has been captured on camera this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for the region and images captured from around the area show it was certainly warranted.

Napier Port posted video of the lightning strike on their Facebook page this afternoon with it quickly racking up over 1,000 views.

Another amazing image taken by Napier Port electrician Chris Burch, shows the storm looming ominously over the port.

A massive storm looms over the Napier Port. Source: Chris Burch

The lightning strike was captured on the Bluff Hill security camera operated by the port.