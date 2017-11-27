 

Watch: 'All we wanted was a review' - Tongan fans frustrated, but reasonable, with ref's no video review call

Tonga fans were certainly frustrated, but not unreasonable, in their assessment of referee Matt Cecchin's lack of try review in their Rugby League World Cup semi-final loss.

Tongan fans almost universally thought the disallowed try by Andrew Fifita should have been reviewed by the ref.
One Tonga fan who was protesting for a second straight night on Queen St, Auckland, said the thing that riled fans the most was that fact Andrew Fifita's last minute disallowed try wasn't reviewed by the video ref.

For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.
"For us as supporters all we want is just to say 'hey, how come our last try didn't get a review?'," Jo said.

"That was the most poignant moment of the game and we felt that could have turned the tide.

Tongan fans protested what they saw as an unfair decision in the Rugby League World Cup semi loss.
"Had the call gone to the video ref had said 'no try', we would have been fine with it, at least we had an explanation.

"But to know that that try didn't even get put upstairs, we feel it's quite harsh."    

England beat Tonga 20-18 in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

In the dying minutes of the match Tongan Andrew Fifita scored a try which was disallowed because it was deemed to have been knocked on earlier in the play.    

