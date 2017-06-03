Watch: 'All team Bryn tonight' – Warren Gatland's wife and daughter pick sides ahead of Lions opener

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland's family have a tough decision over who they will support tonight, with Bryn Gatland being selected to play for the NZ Provincial Barbarians against his father's team.

During a pre-match get together at the Parua Bay Tavern in Whangarei, Gatland's wife Trudi and daughter Gabby were united in their decision to support Bryn, in tonights opening match of the DHL Lions Tour in Whangarei.

Trudi Gatland told 1 NEWS "it's Bryn tonight, this is a fantastic opportunity to play against the British and Irish Lions, so we're all team Bryn tonight and then tomorrow we put on our red and we're all Lions supporters for the rest of the tour".

Warren Gatland's daughter agreed saying she is 100 per cent team Bryn tonight, but it is very weird having to choose a side in tonight's battle.