Watch: 'All I can say is it’s not our fault Bill English left' – PM Jacinda Ardern hits back at National after Budget criticism

"I have heard this budget accused of many things. In fact, I've heard it called many, many things," Ms Ardern said in parliament.

"Before we came in to this debating chamber today, it was called 'the brain drain' budget. Now, I can only imagine, Mr Speaker, that was somehow a reference to some of the activity in this debating chamber in recent times, and all I can say is it's not our fault Bill English left."