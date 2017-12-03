 

Watch: All Blacks star Sam Whitelock shaves off hair and beard to raise $100,000 for charity

The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.
All Blacks logistics manager Kevin Carr has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

