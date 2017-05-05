 

Watch: Albatrosses counted from space appear as tiny white dots near Chatham Islands

Super sharp images from space are keeping track of a threatened species right on New Zealand's doorstep.

The Northern Royal Albatross is the first species on earth to have its entire global population assessed from satellite images.
The Northern Royal Albatross nest almost exclusively on inaccessible rocky cliffs near the Chatham Islands and they've been almost impossible to count, until now.

Scientists are using the highest-resolution satellite images available to gauge the numbers, the BBC reports.

The count is being led by experts at the British Antarctic Survey and the Northern Royal Albatross is the first species on Earth to have its entire global population assessed from orbit.

It's likely to have a big impact on efforts to conserve the species.

"Getting the people, ships or planes to these islands to count the birds is expensive, but it can be very dangerous as well," said Dr Peter Fretwell from the British Antarctic Survey

The DigitalGlobe WorldView-3 satellite is something of a breakthrough as it can capture features as small as 30cm across.

The scientists reported the satellite technique in Ibis, a journal of the British Ornithologists' Union.

Dr Paul Scofield of Canterbury Museum, a co-author of the Ibis paper, told BBC News that counting the birds in the traditional way at the group of rocky outcrops known as the Forty Fours is "particularly tricky".

"I once waited a whole month on the main Chatham Island for the weather to clear so I could land," Dr Scofield said.

"Then if you take photos, you have to count them. That can take 100s of hours. This technology still requires the satellite to be in the right place and no cloud but it is certainly cheaper and more reliable."

The US government has only recently allowed such keen resolution to be distributed outside of the military and intelligence sectors, the BBC reported.

