Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

A woman who saw missing man Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter Que arrive in Australia after weeks at sea on a damaged boat says they appeared in good spirits but were "quite wobbly" on dry land.

Mr Langdon and Que left Kawhia on the North Island's west coast in mid-December on a 6.4m catamaran.

After launching a search, police believed they had deliberately set sail for Australia, amid reports Mr Langdon was in a custody dispute with Que's mother.

Yesterday, they were spotted in the coastal New South Wales town of Ulladulla.

Mr Langdon told the Milton Ulladulla Times, who filmed Mr Langdon onboard once he had tied up, that the boat's rudder broke early in the voyage.

"We were always safe, we just couldn't let anyone know," he said.

"I tell you I learnt a lot about sailing."

Australian border agents had asked Mr Langdon to sail north to Port Kembla Harbour, while NZ Police are speaking with their counterparts across the Tasman about the situation.

A woman who saw the pair tie up in port yesterday said they appeared to be in good spirits.

"You could imagine it could be pretty frightening knowing you don't have full function of your boat, especially on something so small," the unnamed woman said.