Watch: Air New Zealand's new stretching regime for long haul fliers

Source: 1 NEWS

If you sit still for too long on planes, you're heightening your risk of getting blood clots or deep vein thrombosis.

Sitting still for hours on long haul flights isn't ideal for the body.

The advice has always been to get up and walk around on long haul flights to keep the blood flow going.

Now Air New Zealand has gone one step further with a specific exercise programme for fliers, and they called on the experts at Les Mills for help.

As Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry found out in the video above, it also has an interesting side effect - getting up close and personal with your flight neighbours.


