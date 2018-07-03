 

Watch: Air New Zealand world's first airline to serve up plant-based burger on flights

Air New Zealand says they're giving business classs customers a taste of the future, by being the first airline in the world to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burger.   

The award-winning plant-based burger claims to cook, smell and taste like beef.
The new inflight collaboration with Silicon Valley food tech start-up Impossible Foods is now available as part of its business premier menu on flights from Los Angeles to Auckland.

Impossible Burger's magic ingredient is an iron-containing molecule called heme which comes from the roots of soy plants. The heme in the Impossible Burger is the same as the heme found in animal meat.

The result is a plant-based burger patty that has been claimed to cook, smell and taste like beef but contains no animal products whatsoever.

Air New Zealand’s inflight customer experience manager Niki Chave says the airline has been watching Impossible Foods for some time and has been impressed with the work it's doing.

"We're confident vegetarians, flexitarians and dedicated meat lovers alike will enjoy the delicious taste of the Impossible Burger, but for those who want to stay with the tried and true it will sit alongside our regular selection of menu items prepared by our talented culinary team and consultant chefs."

The Impossible Burger is available in nearly 2,500 restaurants throughout the United States.

Air New Zealand will serve the Impossible Burger on flights NZ1 and NZ5 from Los Angeles to Auckland through until late October.

