Watch: 'Ahoy! This is a first' – Jacinda Ardern interrupted by group of passing pirates in New Plymouth

Jacinda Ardern was upstaged by a group of swashbuckling pirates while she was addressing a large crowd in New Plymouth today.

The Labour leader asked the large group of people dressed as pirates to join her crowd of supporters.
The Labour leader had just started telling a story about how she got into politics by volunteering for the Labour Party when she noticed the large group of 'pirates' making their way past behind the crowd, waving the Jolly Roger flag.

"Ahoy, ahoy!" Ms Ardern shouted at the group. "This is a first," she said, as the crowd broke into laughter.

The Labour leader asked the pirates to join in the rally, but they obviously had some important business elsewhere, as they continued on their merry way.

