Watch: Aftermath of horror crash which left three injured and bus lodged in house

A bus has crashed into a house on Auckland's North Shore leaving one person in a critical condition and two others injured.

Fire Communications told 1 NEWS power lines came down as a result of the accident on Vauxhall Road in Devonport.

They said a council building engineer was called to the scene.

A bus which crashed into a property in the Auckland suburb of Devonport on September 16, 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John's spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person is in a critical condition, another is in a moderate condition and one person received minor injuries.

The female driver was offered medical assistance, but she declined and is recovering at home.

Witness Kirsten Barker arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and says it wasn't clear if the bus crashed due to a mechanical or a medical event.

Other witnesses at the scene reported hearing a loud crash and some reported seeing the bus "weaving" across the road before it crashed.