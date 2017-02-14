Watch: Aerial footage shows utter destruction of home in Hawke's Bay fires

Aerial footage taken near Hastings today shows the extent of large bush fires that have been burning since yesterday.

One home has been lost, while the flames came dangerously close to another in the Waimarama Rd area.

While winds and temperatures have helped fire crews today, a state of emergency remains in place in the Hastings District.

The Hastings District Council says there is "limited threat" of the fire spreading any further.

"The blaze has now been contained as a result of significant work from helicopters with monsoon buckets, bulldozers and fire crews working hard to reinforce the containment line," the council said.

"The fire is still burning and work continues to extinguish it, however fire crews say the blaze is now travelling very slowly and there is a reduced threat to local homes."

Firefighters in Hastings have been joined by crews from Whangarei, Auckland, Taranaki, Rotorua, Rangitikei and Tararua.

There may be more joining them today.