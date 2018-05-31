Watch: Aerial footage shows tourist bus lying flipped on side of road after serious crash on black ice near Te Anau

Helicopter footage from the scene of the Te Anau tourist bus crash that left 17 people injured shows the stricken bus lying on its side before being righted again for towing.

Two of the 17 injured people were seriously hurt when the tourist bus crashed on the road between Mossburn and Te Anau this morning.

The crash happened at about 8.10am on State Highway 94, on what was described as a very foggy and icy morning.

The bus rolled on to its side and is at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

Three people were flown to Dunedin Hospital, two of whom were seriously hurt.

Eleven other passengers were taken to the Fiordland Medical Centre in Te Anau by bus, with two of them now being flown to Kew Hospital in Invercargill in a moderate condition.

Constable Dwight Grieve of the Te Anau police says the conditions this morning were "very bad" and the bus crashed after hitting black ice.

"On arriving at the scene we had a number of locals helping, as well as international tourists. There were still people trapped in the bus and it wasn't a pleasant scene for anyone to come across," Constable Grieve said.

He went on to say that Korean nationals were among the injured tourists, who are all "being very well looked after".

