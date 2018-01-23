 

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

Aerial footage from a large scrub fire in Tiwai Point shows the fire is nearly under control - and how close it came to the aluminium smelter there.

The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.
The footage shows blackened land right up to the perimeter of the smelter site and close to electricity pylons.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says the fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.

The fire broke out last night and crews battled to blaze throughout the night.
Eleven fire engines were also called out to the fire, which could be widely seen from nearby Bluff.
Fire crews and helicopters battled the blaze throughout the night and today.

 

A scrub fire near the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

