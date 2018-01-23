Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

Aerial footage from a large scrub fire in Tiwai Point shows the fire is nearly under control - and how close it came to the aluminium smelter there.

Source: 1 NEWS

The footage shows blackened land right up to the perimeter of the smelter site and close to electricity pylons.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson says the fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.

Fire crews and helicopters battled the blaze throughout the night and today.