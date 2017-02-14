 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of devastating fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Fire crews, including 11 helicopters, are continuing to battle two fires on Christchurch's Port Hills this morning.

The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.
Source: Belinda Trott

An Incident Control Centre had been set up in Rolleston, as 11 helicopter crews were back in the air at first light.

Flames from the two blazes – one in Lansdowne on Early Valley Road and the other off Summit Road near the Sign of the Kiwi – were visible from throughout the city overnight, and left the hills covered in thick black smoke this morning. 

Fire crews are out in force today as two blazes continue to burn.
Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence said about 20 houses on Early Valley Road and four on Summit Road were evacuated overnight, with Tai Tapu School opened as an evacuation centre.

A total fire ban has been in place across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula since Saturday after authorities deemed the fire risk too high.

Christchurch City Council Principal Rural Fire Officer Darrin Woods declared the ban saying it would remain in force until the fire risk lessened.

"While the Port Hills and some other parts of the city appear very brown there is still a deceptive tinge of green across the area," Mr Woods said.

"However, the amount of fuel available to burn is substantial and any ignitions under warm windy conditions are likely to be successful and sustained."

Two bush fires have put the city on edge, with at least one house destroyed by the flames.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Imposing the prohibition is a proactive measure to try and reduce the risk of unwanted and potentially damaging fires," Mr Woods said last week.

During the prohibition the lighting of all fires in the open air is banned, including barbecues and other such devices which use or contain solid fuels. Gas fuelled barbecues and gas cookers can still be used.

Christchurch Adventure Park Communications Director Anne Newman said the mountain bike park would remain closed today with the fire uncontrolled near the Adventure Park's boundary.

The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre (CTOC) has released a list of closed roads and urged residents to respect the closures as emergency services battle the blazes.

Several fire engines and helicopters have been dispatched to fight the fire, which is being fanned by brisk winds.
Source: 1 NEWS
Large fires are burning south of Christchurch, and residents are being forced to flee the area as the flames spread.
Source: 1 NEWS

Road closures are:

• Dyers Pass Rd is closed between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

• Summit Rd is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

• Old Tai Tapu Rd is closed between Osterholts Rd and SH75

• Early Valley Rd is closed

• Holmes Rd & Holmeswood Rise is closed


Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
Fire crews are out in force today as two blazes continue to burn.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of devastating fires on Christchurch's Port Hills


00:25
2
National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault


00:23
3
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

00:25
4
Kings centre DeMarcus Cousins set up a screen to block Buddy Hield before the Pelicans' defender's hand went a bit wayward.

Watch: Crotch shot! NBA star EJECTED, Kings all-star goes nuts after attempt to grab his family jewels

5
A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

Waitrose (file picture).

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.


00:09
Fire crews are out in force today as two blazes continue to burn.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of devastating fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

At least 11 helicopters and a light plane are fighting the fires.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ