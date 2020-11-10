TODAY |

Watch: Aerial footage shows Napier streets submerged after record rainfall

Source:  1 NEWS

Aerial footage taken this morning shows Napier streets, properties and parks still submerged after yesterday's record rainfall.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Napier experienced more than four times its monthly average rainfall in just one day. Source: 1 NEWS

Napier experienced its second wettest day since records began in 1870 with 237mm of rain falling up to 10pm - the most rainfall on a single day since June 3, 1963.

Today's aerial footage shows streets more like streams and whole sports fields, like Whitmore Park, under water.

Multiple reports of flooding were received across the city yesterday, with slips and property damage also reported.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The heaviest rain in more than 50 years left streets looking more like rivers. Source: Supplied

A total of 350 calls for help were made to Fire and Emergency New Zealand last night and between 40-50 people were evacuated.

Authorities are continuing to urge caution, saying the floodwaters could be unsanitary and contaminated with sewage.

All non-essential travel should be avoided.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Sean Hogan has this 6.30am, November 10 update from the Hawke’s Bay city. Source: Breakfast

Weather this morning has been fine, but residents are advised to keep up with forecasts, as more heavy rain is due to hit tonight.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence has set up a freephone number to call if residents require welfare support, such as food or clothing, because they have been displaced - 0800 422 923. If residents feel they are in danger, they should call 111.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
2
Customers of meal delivery service Hello Fresh warned not to eat fish in recent order
3
Watch: Incredible footage shows how flooding has submerged Napier streets
4
Donald Trump fires his Defence Secretary - 'Mark Esper has been terminated'
5
Canterbury couple distraught as local council votes against paying out for its role in leaky home nightmare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36

In numbers: Drenched Napier's record-breaking rainfall

00:32

Napier streets inundated with floodwater day after record breaking rainfall

Morning Briefing Nov 10: State of emergency declared in Napier

Kiwi eight-year-olds' thoughts and feelings revealed in massive longitudinal study