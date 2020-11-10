Watch: Aerial footage shows Napier streets submerged after record rainfall

Aerial footage taken this morning shows Napier streets, properties and parks still submerged after yesterday's record rainfall.

Napier experienced its second wettest day since records began in 1870 with 237mm of rain falling up to 10pm - the most rainfall on a single day since June 3, 1963.

Today's aerial footage shows streets more like streams and whole sports fields, like Whitmore Park, under water.

Multiple reports of flooding were received across the city yesterday, with slips and property damage also reported.

A total of 350 calls for help were made to Fire and Emergency New Zealand last night and between 40-50 people were evacuated.

Authorities are continuing to urge caution, saying the floodwaters could be unsanitary and contaminated with sewage.

All non-essential travel should be avoided.

Weather this morning has been fine, but residents are advised to keep up with forecasts, as more heavy rain is due to hit tonight.