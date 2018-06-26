Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

State Highway Two remains closed in the Waioeka Gorge in Bay of Plenty, as aerial footage is released showing the extent of the "significant slip" which came down on Sunday afternoon.

Helicopter footage taken by the NZ Transport Agency shows the large job ahead to clear the mass of debris covering the road.

The closure means road users travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

"Contractors will be working as hard as they can to get the job done as soon as possible, but we need to ensure the men and women on site are safe as the area remains unstable and progress will depend on weather and further rock fall," says NZ Transport Agency Systems Manager Rob Campbell.