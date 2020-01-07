Watch: Aerial footage reveals extent of forest fire at Tangoio, Hawke's Bay

Aerial footage reveals the scale of the damage after a forest fire raged through Tangoio, Hawke's Bay.

The blaze, north of Napier, has burned through more than 350 hectares so far, but firefighters are hopeful that won't increase as winds ease today.

1 NEWS helicopter footage shows smoke can still be seen pouring from the area, with flames visible on parts of a hill.

Fifty-five firefighters are still battling the fire, which has raged since yesterday afternoon.

Intense winds fanning the flames forced firefighters to withdraw last night, picking up again this morning.

Today, Fire and Emergency NZ says they're hoping to reduce the number of helicopters in use this afternoon.

Incident controller Trevor Mitchell says they're "getting the fire under control".

"It is looking positive and we have more favourable weather conditions on the way."

At nearby Waipatiki, people are waiting for the latest updates and are ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Local Bill Parry told 1 NEWS he's never seen a fire like this, but knew it was always a risk as the village is surrounded by forest.

"It's something that we've always been aware could happen, when you live surrounded by forest it's always possible, but I never really thought I'd see the day when it would actually happen," he says.

He says they're "ready to evacuate" if necessary and visitors at the nearby holiday park are being kept up-to-date.

"We're ready to move if we have to, but the big problem is that if the fire moves and cuts off our road, we won't be able to get out.

"The moment the feeling is safe, but we're on guard in case something does change and we have to take action."

One home was evacuated yesterday by Fire and Emergency NZ, which a spokesperson says remains protected. No other properties are currently at risk.