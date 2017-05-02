 

Watch: Adorable nappy-wearing Rotorua toddler performs wide-eyed haka

Manii Konui

The fearsome two-year-old stomps his feet, and makes faces as he excitedly performs a dance.
The driver of the car and his teenage passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

Video: Car loses control and flies through the air in terrifying Melbourne crash

Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia with her daughter Billie.

Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

State Highway 1 in Waikato re-open after serious crash

The flight from Moscow to Bangkok was a bumpy one today.

Video: Drinks strewn in the aisles after severe turbulence injures 27 passengers on Russian flight

The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Kiwi kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.


 
