On the final day of the year, five brave Christchurch youngsters have reached a big milestone, by having their first swimming lesson.

But, they did have to be coaxed in.

These nervous paddlers are 19-day-old whio ducklings, making their water debut today at Orana Wildlife Park.

Once in and splashing around, the baby blue ducks took to the water like, well, how you would expect really.