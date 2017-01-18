 

Watch: Adorable giraffe calf laps up kisses from aunt at Auckland Zoo

The wee giraffe was born on New Year's Eve along with her brother, who later had to be put down.
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power


Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

Hamilton woman complains to police about marijuana deal gone bad

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.

After five hours and 15 minutes Ivo Karlovic claimed a marathon five-set victory over Horacio Zeballos.

Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set win over Horaico Zeballos.


 
