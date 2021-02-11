TODAY |

Watch: 90-year-old daredevil jumps from Sky Tower for charity

Richard Martin, 1 NEWS Camera Journalist
Source:  1 NEWS

Many 90-year-olds might be quite content with celebrating their birthday with a cup of tea and a nice cake, but not Vince Harris.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nonagenarian daredevil did the jump to raise money for Starship Foundation. Source: 1 NEWS

Dubbed 'Vertigo Vince', the ex-Royal Marine completed the 192m SkyJump off Auckland's Sky Tower for his 90th birthday yesterday.

Awaiting his arrival at the base of the Sky Tower was the Royal Marines Band, which Vince led more than 50 years ago. 

"They sound a lot better than they did back in my day," he joked while listening to them play.

The jump was in support of the Starship Foundation, with Vince asking for people to donate to his Givealittle page in lieu of presents. 

For a long time Vince rejected the title of daredevil, but admits he has "done a few things". 

A couple of years ago he completed a similar stunt, bungee jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge. 

He says he doesn't currently have any plans for how to celebrate his 100th birthday, preferring to "take each year as it comes now". 

New Zealand
Auckland
Richard Martin
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Social media influencer Simone Anderson corrected again by ASA after another breach
2
Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month
3
Police on the hunt for fugitive mum who failed to appear in Rotorua court on child murder charge
4
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
5
'Read a newspaper' - Ardern heckles Bishop over vaccines during Question Time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police on the hunt for fugitive mum who failed to appear in Rotorua court on child murder charge

One new historical Covid-19 case in managed isolation today

Social media influencer Simone Anderson corrected again by ASA after another breach

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media after expansion to job scheme confirmed