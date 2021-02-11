Watch: 90-year-old daredevil jumps from Sky Tower for charity

Many 90-year-olds might be quite content with celebrating their birthday with a cup of tea and a nice cake, but not Vince Harris.

Dubbed 'Vertigo Vince', the ex-Royal Marine completed the 192m SkyJump off Auckland's Sky Tower for his 90th birthday yesterday.

Awaiting his arrival at the base of the Sky Tower was the Royal Marines Band, which Vince led more than 50 years ago.

"They sound a lot better than they did back in my day," he joked while listening to them play.

The jump was in support of the Starship Foundation, with Vince asking for people to donate to his Givealittle page in lieu of presents.

For a long time Vince rejected the title of daredevil, but admits he has "done a few things".

A couple of years ago he completed a similar stunt, bungee jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge.