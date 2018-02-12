Watch as 400 South Auckland students - belt out spine-tingling rendition of Oscar-nominated song 'This Is Me'

More than 400 South Auckland students have performed an inspiring rendition of the Oscar-nominated song 'This Is Me' - with just four hours to prepare.

In a video posted to YouTube on February 6, Ocean in Motion wrote that the students had just completed a programme called UniPrep, which prepares them for tertiary study.

As a culmination of that programme, they were asked to perform a cover of the song with just four hours of preparation.

"We hope this empowers and uplifts you as much as it did for all of them," they wrote.