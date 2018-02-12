Watch as 400 South Auckland students - belt out spine-tingling rendition of Oscar-nominated song 'This Is Me'

Source:
More than 400 South Auckland students have performed an inspiring rendition of the Oscar-nominated song 'This Is Me' - with just four hours to prepare.
In a video posted to YouTube on February 6, Ocean in Motion wrote that the students had just completed a programme called UniPrep, which prepares them for tertiary study.
As a culmination of that programme, they were asked to perform a cover of the song with just four hours of preparation.
"We hope this empowers and uplifts you as much as it did for all of them," they wrote.
The song was composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and features in 'The Greatest Showman' starring Hugh Jackman.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news