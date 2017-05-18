 

Watch: '36 seconds! Work it out … let's go' - Vicki Letele's funeral in fits of laughter as bro Dave gets everyone doing 'froggies'

South Auckland personality, amateur boxer and health and fitness guru Dave Letele has paid a fitting, and funny tribute to much loved sister Vicki, at her funeral in Papatoetoe last night.

Vicki called David Letele's health work with South Aucklanders his "ministry".
Source: Facebook / brownbutterbean

Vicki Letele, 36, passed away on Tuesday, just over six months after being released from prison with terminal cancer.

Brother David had led a public campaign, late last year, for the Government to release Vicki on compassionate grounds after Corrections had opposed her release.

Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.
Source: Facebook / Vicki Letele

Last night, David told those gathered how her support had inspired him to improve the lives of fellow South Aucklanders.

"This is my ministry (his health and fitness business). Vicki called it a ministry to me a while ago, and I said 'naah'," Letele told those gathered.

"But it is ... and it's enabling us to do God's work."

He continued to those gathered: "Where does the holy spirit live?

He answered his own question: "In your body. So why would you treat your body badly?

"If it's the house of the holy spirit make it a clean house."

Then, unexpectedly, he called on those gathered to do a fitness exercise.

"Alright team. 36 seconds. Rock it out."

And amid much murmuring and fits of laughter, Vicki Letele's family and friends paid tribute to her in the most unique way.

